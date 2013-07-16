SugarCRM Looks to Continue Its Award Winning Ways

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Since 2004, SugarCRM has been a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, with over one million users worldwide. In order to maintain the utmost quality and supply its clients with the best CRM options available, SugarCRM has constantly reworked and improved its services, leading the industry in technology and innovation. For nearly a decade SugarCRM has been recognized by experts in the industry for its outstanding platform and intuitive CRM solutions. In 2013, SugarCRM earned its highest honors yet, being named a member of CRN’s 2013 Partner Program Guide, and winning a Gold Stevie in the Relationship Management Solution—New Version category.



Recognition as a CRN Partner Program Guide shows SugarCRM’s commitment to working with their IT partners to give customers the very best CRM experience. Being named a Five Star member places SugarCRM in an elite group of IT Channel vendors that have excellent service, support and solutions that exceed industry standards.



The 2013 Gold Stevie is the culmination of years of dedication to innovation. The Stevie Awards annually recognize the best companies in sales and customer service and a Stevie is the most prestigious award that a sales or customer service company can win. With their 2013 victory, SugarCRM beat out companies like Microsoft Dynamic and Oppenheimer Funds to be named the best new CRM version of the year.



Even with these high honors, SugarCRM continues to grow and innovate, striving to maintain its position as one of the world’s most sought after CRM solutions. The release of Sugar 6.8 and the announcement of Sugar 7.0 have SugarCRM poised for even more industry recognition throughout 2013 and for years to come.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.sugarcrm.com to register for free video demos and a free trial offer or call (877) 842-7276. To see a complete list of awards won by SugarCRM visit http://www.sugarcrm.com/about/awards-recognition for more info.