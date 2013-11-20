Sugaroutfitters.com Expands Add-on Offerings

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- For years SugarCRM has been recognized as one of the best customer relationship management, or CRM, platforms on the market. Their innovative and intuitive portals are easy for end users to learn and use, so the adoption rate of SugarCRM has been high in most companies. One of the key features of Sugar has always been the ability to customize the portal to what users want. Sugaroutfitters.com is a fast growing repository for the very best Sugar add-ons.



Almost every business will find something that they like with the original Sugar portal, but the addition of new modules from Sugaroutfitters.com means that companies can include all of the features that they want. For instance, companies who use Marketo Connector as a way to generate sales leads and manage their online marketing will find the module available at https://www.sugaroutfitters.com affordable and fully integrated. No longer will users have to manually import or export data; the module handles all of those tasks automatically.



The easy to use site, the clear categories for each module and the search feature of sugaroutfitters.com make finding the right module for the situation simple. End users just need to know what they want their Sugar portal to do, and they can search through the large number of add-ons available to find what they are looking for. Sugar has already made the integration of new modules very simple, so users will have no problems installing the new add-ons that they want.



With the plethora of sites out there offering modules for CRM portals, sugaroutfitters.com has set itself apart from the rest. The modules are easy to find, and guaranteed to work as soon as they are installed. Between the ratings and the customer reviews, users who are looking to download a module from https://www.sugaroutfitters.com can rest assured that they are getting a module that does what it says it can do.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.sugaroutfitters.com or contact them via Twitter @Sugaroutfitters