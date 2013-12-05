Sugaroutfitters.com Now Offers Gmail Support

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- — Ready access to information has been the lifeblood of business for many years, and most vital information in modern business is passed through email. Because of the ease of use and the security offered through Google, more and more companies are turning to Gmail as a source of mobile email for customer communication. For too long the problem has been that Gmail has been a huge depository of information, but it has not synched well with other platforms. Sugaroutfitters.com is pleased to announce a new module with Sugar Outfitters Gmail Sync.



Sugar Outfitters has been the largest single depository for SugarCRM modules of all kinds. With their verification and review services, businesses can feel secure that they are paying for modules that work and can do what they promise to do. The new Sugar Outfitters Gmail Sync holds steady with positive reviews and a high success rate among users.



The Sugar Outfitters Gmail Sync gives users the opportunity to bring all of their Gmail information into their Sugar interface. The email sync archives all incoming and outgoing emails from both the Sugar platform and through any Gmail accounts that have been linked with the account. Users can also import information from their Google calendar so that there is no overlap or conflicts between the Google calendar and their Sugar calendar. Contacts are automatically imported from the Gmail interface into Sugar, and vice versa, so that contact information is always available. Finally, Google docs are synced with the Sugar Outfitters Gmail Sync so that users have access to documents across multiple platforms.



The Gmail Sync module provides broad based support for any company that relies on an aspect of Gmail to get work done. End users will find the interface easy to use, while business owners will be happy to see the increased productivity brought by a single interface for email. Businesses can visit https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/gmail-sync to see a full explanation of the newest Sugar Outfitters Gmail Sync.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/gmail-sync or contact them via Twitter @Sugaroutfitters.