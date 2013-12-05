Sugaroutfitters.com Updates Easy Theme

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The biggest selling point of SugarCRM has always been its easy customization for the end user. Companies can adapt Sugar into the kind of portal that they need for their specific jobs or industry, and that is accomplished through the use of modules created by outside developers. Sugaroutfitters.com is a huge online catalog of the best Sugar modules, and they provide support and sales for the modules that businesses need to get their work done. Sugar Outfitters Easy Theme is one of the most popular modules for customizing the layout and interface for Sugar users.



With the newest version of Sugar Outfitters Easy Theme , business owners and managers have more control than ever over the information that their staff sees. Easy Theme allows the business owner to hide/show a wide variety of lists and information through the Listview function, while also allowing the complete customization of the color schemes for the portal. Users are also able to take all of the information that they have in their Sugar portal and export the data into an Excel format from the Listview or Detailsview menus.



The Easy Theme module remains one of the highest rated modules at Sugaroutfitters.com. With a 4.9/5 star rating, and rave reviews from customers, Easy Theme is one module that all SugarCRM users will find necessary. The flat rate purchase price of $229 also includes continued support for the entire year, including patches and updates whenever a new version of Sugar goes live. The multi-language support also means that Easy Theme is useable for Sugar clients all over the world.



The videos at https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/addons/easytheme provide a full breakdown of all of the newest features with Easy Theme 2.4, and includes a link to purchase an annual license for Easy Theme. Business owners who wish to fully customize their interface and reporting will find that Easy Theme is the best module for the job.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.sugaroutfitters.com/ or contact them via Twitter @Sugaroutfitters.