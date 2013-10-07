Suggestions for Relief of Sore Muscles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- To make muscles fitter, one must damage them somewhat during workouts, resulting in the muscle fibers working to repair themselves and become stronger. Muscles are designed to adapt to stress by becoming stronger and more efficient. Any exercise enthusiast will confess that sore muscles are an inevitable part of working out and becoming healthier. During these periods of muscle soreness, here are some suggestions to relieve the aches and pains briefly to get a person back into their regular workout routine.



The most common method to reduce muscle soreness is using painkillers such as ibuprofen. But recent research shows these drugs have little relief on exercise related pain and may actually inhibit muscle repair. Instead of reaching for the ibuprofen, a person should try reaching for their toes and engaging in some slow stretching exercises to increase oxygen and blood flow to the muscles to aid in repair. A gentle sports massage can also increase blood flow to muscle groups and has been shown to aid in easing soreness.



Another suggestion is to increase post-workout nutrition to assist in repair. Make sure the meal includes lean protein resources such as fish, poultry or nuts. A protein shake with a banana is another option if time for a full meal doesn’t exist.



Another effective measure experts suggest is rolling the affected muscles over a foam roller. Much like kneading bread dough, the roller stretches and massages the muscles much like a masseuse would, but the person can control how much pressure and how long the muscle is kneaded for. A small study showed that 20 minutes on a roller allowed a person relief from pain in as little as 24 hours.



In general, the best suggestion is to ensure adequate rest between workouts, and on light days still engage in some type of low impact cardio activity. A short walk will assist in easing both muscle soreness, and relaxation to distract from the pain as a person moves towards better health.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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