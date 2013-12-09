Suggestions for Staying Active During Holidays

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Whether it’s Christmas or another holiday, a change in routine can wreak havoc on the most dedicated of exercisers. To prevent this, here are some tips to fit in regular workouts when schedule changes and holidays make a person feel rushed and tempted to skip out.



Consider changing the time of a workout for a few days. Try taking a morning jog rather than waiting until noon or after work, or jump into the morning cycling class rather than waiting for the evening one. Morning exercisers are more likely to stick with a routine as once they are up, it’s over and done with and they can go about their day no matter what happens to their schedule later on.



Find a friend who is also struggling to stay on their exercise plan and workout together. This helps with accountability and companionship, and could turn into a long-term physical activity relationship that will benefit both parties mentally, socially, and physically.



Many holidays offer themed races to encourage people to stay active. Try one out even if running isn’t a regular activity. Many races offer the option to walk, and training for the run can be a motivation in itself to fit activity into a busy schedule.



If a person knows they’ll be travelling during the holiday, look at city running, walking, or cycling routes and make a plan to hit them up when time allows. Again, early morning is the best as these times are usually not interfered with by holiday activities, and they’re easier to stick to in the long-run.



Finally, while it may sound clichéd or frowned upon, don’t hesitate to think of a healthy bribe that encourages one to stay active. If company is coming, plan to clean and as a reward go for a run. Or, bake items ahead of time then as a reward hit the gym for a cycling or dance class. This will not only accomplish social tasks, but will enable a person to stay away from the temptation of sampling their baking goods ahead of time.



The most important thing to remember is to stay committed no matter how many times the wagon breaks and a person falls off. If a workout is missed, don’t spend time on guilt. Fix the wheel and get the wagon moving again, and the routine that was established will be back on track in no time.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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