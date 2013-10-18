Suhani Pittie - Enlisted by the World Gold Council as the Top 10 Most Inventive and Ingenious Jewellery Designers in the World

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Enlisted by the World gold council as the top 10 most inventive and ingenious jewellery designers in the world, this graduate from the Gemological Institute of America established her own training institute at the young age of twenty and is a recipient of the 'Singem Award for Excellence' in the field of gemology. Recently enlisted by the prestigious Femina magazine in their "35 most powerful women in India, under 35" list, Suhani was also written about in the very esteemed Fortune magazine with details on the growing business. She has been felicitated with the YFLO (FICCI) ‘Young Women Achievers’ Award 2012. Suhani has also been enlisted as one of the youngest Youth Icons of Andhra Pradesh by Passionate Foundation. Iconic auto brand Audi and south India's leading magazine Ritz conferred upon Suhani the Audi Ritz Icon 2012 award.



A finalist at the 'Young Fashion Entrepreneur Award '09' held by the British Council, Suhani was handpicked to showcase her collections to an exclusive audience comprising of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Maharaja Gaj Singh Ji at the Bal Samand Lake Palace, Jodhpur.



She has been a columnist with Deccan Chronicle, The Telegraph and Indian Express and was invited as a speaker at the prestigious World Crafts Council, 2011 event held in New Delhi". She was the first Indian jewellery designer to be selected to showcase at the Miami Fashion Week. The Museum of Arts and Design, New York subsequently commissioned her work.



Economic Times wrote about the designer as one of the most promising contemporary designers in the country. Suhani was also selected to work with veteran artist Thota Vaikuntum to convert his miniature paintings into jewellery.



Swarovski commissioned the designer to create exclusive designs for them, as a part of their 10th Anniversary celebrations in India, held at the Austrian Embassy. Travel and lifestyle channel, TLC, for their show, Oh My Gold, chose to feature her work and also chose her as a co-host with celebrity Lisa Ray for their Hyderabad episode.



A regular at the Fashion Weeks, Suhani’s work has always received accolades for their path breaking interpretation of contemporary jewellery.



Her flagship store in Hyderabad which has won awards for design, houses not only her range of contemporary jewellery but also a large range of handcrafted lifestyle products. Having a gifts range for weddings to corporate occasions to specific festivals, the store has introduced a new language of contemporary gifting.



Besides her own online store (www.suhanipittie.com/shop) and retail store in Hyderabad, the designer’s collections are available at 25 stores in India and overseas.



Media Contact:

+91-40-23220066 / 32002159 info@suhanipittie.com

Store: 2nd Floor (above Elahe), Road #10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-34. +91 40 32212495 info@suhanipittie.com

Office: Zorya Fashions Pvt. Ltd., Office#101, Sajid Majestic Heights, 3-5-780/11/D, King Kothi,Hyderabad-29.

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