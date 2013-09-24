Suicide of the Month: Book of Satirical Short Stories Exposes Strangely-Humorous Side of Insanity.

Surrey, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- While it may first appear to be a sick and twisted regular feature of a monthly magazine, ‘Suicide of the Month’ packs in an abundance of satirical short stories that open readers’ minds up to insanity and all that’s funny about it.



Unique, bold and full of thought-provoking quips, Barnes’ latest release is already resonating with open-minded readers around the world.



Synopsis:



With Suicide of the Month, R. T. Barnes has created some of the strangest characters you'll ever encounter. With searing wit and an uncommon flare for the absurd, Suicide of the Month will leave you laughing out loud.



We meet the mother of a faded teen star who has impregnated herself with twin panda fetuses for publicity, a mysterious didgeridoo virtuoso that you can't seem to ever get away from, and a corpulent mother-in-law with an urgent need for human organs.



Like Kafka on Paxil, R. T. Barnes takes you on a satiric journey through the dark and hilarious heart of the modern zeitgeist. For those with a taste for the humorous side of insanity, Suicide of the Month is a must read.



As the author explains, his book is certainly different to the norm.



“With this book I'm trying to find the oddness of just ordinary moments, and on the other hand, how ordinary the odd can seem, at times.” says Barnes.



While unconventional in its subject matter, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, “The stories owe an existential debt to Kafta or Becket... simple prose underscores Barnes' sublime take on the absurdity of modern life. It's a fun read...” Josh Brandon, mudandwater.org



Imparting the humanity mentioned above was Barnes’ main goal during the writing phase.



“I don't think that just being surreal or funny is enough to really carry a story through. You have to care about the characters. It's a fine line to draw but I feel I've achieved what I wanted. It’s certainly off-the-wall,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Suicide of the Month’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1aHQM0a.



More information can be found on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/19asr0Z.



About R. T. Barnes

R. T. Barnes is a former marketing executive and is currently a full time writer.