Suite 2020 Announces Houston's Luxury Hotel Alternative - Upscale Furnished Homes

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Hotels have traditionally been viewed as a ‘home away from home’ by generations of business travelers, globetrotters and families. However, one Houston-based accommodation provider has recently launched a new opportunity which could see thousands check out of the sterile hotel room for a stylish temporary pad of their own.



Suite 2020 is branding itself as the ideal accommodations provider for luxurious extended or short stays in the Houston area. The company offers superior furnished apartments, townhouses, condos and even mansions - each with all of the amenities that hotels could only dream of.



“Hotels are great, but they lack many of the amenities that people crave when away from home, such as the ability to cook their own food and do their own laundry” says Kate Wynn, Owner of Suite 2020.



She continues, “We are now changing the accommodation landscape forever by offering luxurious furnished apartments and homes – each boasting all of the graces of home and a whole lot more.”



Most of the company’s properties include separate living rooms. Most homes also include fully equipped kitchens, dining tables, king size beds, flat screen TVs, WiFI internet, soaking tubs and even private balconies.



Many furnished apartments also boast swimming pools, fitness centers, business centers and movie theatres due to their location within premium apartment buildings.



The benefits of renting a furnished home stretch much further than simply having a kitchen. When guests factor in free parking and no obligations to tip, the savings begin to soar. Coupled with the fact that accommodations start from just $110 a night - the opportunity could see hotels quickly become a trend of yesteryear.



As Wynn attests, the homes cater for a myriad of different needs.



“It is becoming very common for people to rent on a medium to long-term basis while they renovate their home. We are also seeing a lot more people take a year out to live somewhere new, as well as rent during an extended employment contract. These people are ideally suited to our furnished homes, allowing them to live a life of luxury for half of the price, without the sterile hotel feel” she adds.



Suite 2020 is currently offering accommodation choices right in the heart of Houston. With easy access to the city’s museums, parks, shopping, Galleria, Texas Medical Center, Downtown, Energy Corridor, The Woodlands and more – there has never been a better opportunity to experience upscale city living right in the heart of the city action.



To complement the world-class accommodation options, Suite 2020 has assembled a team of hospitality experts, each tasked with making every guest’s stay as enjoyable as possible.



“We have scoured the country to employ an expansive team of guest relations experts. Offering everything from recommendations and reservations to directions and transportation – it is their job to ensure that every guest has a seamless experience that leaves them looking forward to their next trip to Houston” Wynn concludes.



About Suite 2020

Suite 2020 is a boutique accommodations company specializing in high quality furnished homes for short and long term rental. The company represents the new generation of extended-stay residences that are spacious, affordable and conveniently located in Houston's best neighborhoods.



They balance the style and hospitality of an intimate hotel with the space and comfort of a fully furnished luxury home. Whether guests are traveling for business, pleasure, renovation, relocation, or health, SUITE 2020 luxury extended-stay properties are designed with the needs of the long stay resident in mind, including spacious living rooms; full kitchens with full size appliances; bedrooms with king sized beds; and flat screen TV's with 100's of free channels. Recognized for long stay comfort and value, SUITE 2020 luxury furnished suites confer the benefits enjoyed by a full time resident: spacious rooms, quality furniture and finishes, personalized resident services and lower rates for longer stays.



Located at addresses in Downtown, Galleria, Greenway, Medical Center, Energy Corridor, City Centre, Woodlands and more. Their properties feature a range of furnished homes, many with balconies and terraces offering dramatic skyline views. In most properties, amenities and services include dedicated concierge and doorman; exceptional business and fitness centres; swimming pools, complimentary valet parking and much more.