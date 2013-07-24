Suite Dreams Inn Announces Major Renovation Along with Release of Updated Website and Easier Key West Vacation Bookings

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Suite Dreams Inn is a well-known, locally owned, specialty retreat that offers privacy, relaxation, comfort and escape in Key West, Florida. This boutique hotel is pleased to announce that they have completed a full scale renovation of the property to make this tropical oasis even more comfortable and inviting. Travelers and other visitors to the hotel’s website will also find that it’s now easier to plan their next Key West vacation getaway with the company’s updated website.



Suite Dreams Inn is not the largest hotel in Key West in terms of physical size, but the hotel’s unique approach to tourism and service are shaking up the Key West hospitality industry. While many travelers are all too familiar with the large, multi-unit hotels and motels that measure their success in terms of how many rooms they have available for rent, the owners of this exclusive hotel measure their success in terms of how relaxed and comfortable their guests are during their stay. To accomplish this goal, the number of guests that the hotel accommodates at one time is deliberately kept small. This way, each guest is assured that they will get the privacy and comfort that they desire and the attention that they deserve. The hotel’s entire guest house can comfortably accommodate up to 20 guests, and full suites of one to four bedrooms are available. Each suite has been fully updated and renovated to ensure that guests have the most comfortable and relaxing stay possible.



This hotel is located near the historic part of the “Old Town” section of Key West, Florida. Each suite features private entrances and living rooms with new furnishings and flat screen TVs. The suites also include top quality, designer linens, and depending on the suite that is chosen, comfortable king or queen size beds. The suites also come with full kitchens or kitchenettes, and one to two bathrooms. The Hemingway suite even has its own private pool with elegant deck and separate formal dining room. The hotel also features a lagoon style dipping pool which can be heated for year round use and also has a private tropical garden so that guests can relax and unwind whether or not they are in their cozy rooms or are elsewhere on the hotel grounds. With the updated website, travelers can now see photos of each suite as well as a complete list of the amenities that are offered with each to make it easier to plan their stay.



The hotel is also conveniently located within walking distance to the beach and is just a few more minutes to world famous Duval Street. The hotel also offers bike rentals which make getting around and touring the area easy and enjoyable.



