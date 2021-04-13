Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Sulfamic Acid Market: Introduction



In terms of value, the global sulfamic acid market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Sulfamic acid is utilized in the plastic industry wherever a curing agents is required that does not have a disadvantage of inorganic acids and acts faster than organic acids. This is expected to boost the demand for sulfamic acid in the plastic industry. Furthermore, global production of plastics has increased significantly over the past few years. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next few years. The production of plastics has increased significantly, owing to the rising demand for plastics in packaging, automotive, and building & construction industries. Unique and advantageous properties of plastics have enabled the material to be used as a substitute for wood, paper, and rubber.



Diseases Caused by Exposure to Sulfamic Acid to Hamper Sulfamic Acid Market



Sulfamic acid may cause chemical burns and secondary thermal burns when it comes in contact with skin, as it is extremely corrosive. It can also burn the cornea and result in blindness, if it comes into contact with the eyes. Furthermore, it is highly corrosive to metals, living tissues, as well as stones. Its vapors can burn the nose and lungs, if deeply inhaled. Ingestion of acidic corrosives may produce burns around and in throat, mouth, and esophagus. Immediate pain and difficulties in swallowing and speaking may also be evident. Swelling of the epiglottis may make it difficult to breathe.



This may result in suffocation. Severe exposure may result in vomiting of blood and thick mucus, shock, abnormally low blood pressure, fluctuating pulse, shallow respiration and clammy skin, inflammation of stomach wall, and rupture of esophageal tissue. The untreated shock may eventually result in kidney failure. Severe cases may result in perforation of the stomach and abdominal cavity with consequent infection, rigidity, and fever. There may be coma and convulsions, followed by death due to infection of the abdominal cavity, kidneys, or lungs.



Direct eye contact with acid corrosives may produce pain, tears, and sensitivity to light and burns. People with mild burns of the epithelia generally recover rapidly and completely. Severe burns produce long-lasting and possibly irreversible damage. The appearance of the burn may not be apparent for several weeks after the initial contact. The cornea may ultimately become deeply opaque, resulting in blindness.



Powder Form to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Sulfamic Acid Market



In terms of form, the global sulfamic acid market has been segregated into crystal, powder, and liquid. The powder segment is projected to dominate the global sulfamic acid market during the forecast period. The powder segment accounted for major share of the global sulfamic acid market in 2019. In terms of volume, the segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The segment is projected to account for more than 45% share of the global sulfamic acid market by 2030.



Dyes & Pigments to be key Application Area



Based on application, the global sulfamic acid market has been segregated into industrial equipment & domestic appliances (descaling), dyes & pigments, paper & pulp, acid cleaning, electroplating and electro-refining, sulfation and sulfamation, chlorine stabilization, and others (chemicals, swimming pools, etc.). The dyes & pigments segment is anticipated to dominate the global sulfamic acid market during the forecast period. The dyes & pigments segment accounted for a major share of the global sulfamic acid market in 2019. In terms of volume, the segment is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The segment is projected to account for more than 20% share of the global sulfamic acid market by 2030. Sulfamic acid removes the excess of nitrides utilized in the diazotization reactions in the manufacture of dyes and pigments.



Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Region of Sulfamic Acid Market



Based on region, the global sulfamic acid market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global sulfamic acid market in 2019. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The demand for sulfamic acid is high in Asia Pacific, particularly in India and China, owing to increase in consumption of sulfamic acid in the packaging and pigment application in these countries. China is a prominent consumer of sulfamic acid in Asia Pacific. The expansion of paper, plastics, and pharmaceutical industries is a major factor propelling the sulfamic acid market in the country.



Competition Landscape of Sulfamic Acid Market



The global sulfamic acid market is highly fragmented Mingda Chemical, Shandong Xingda, and Nanjing Jinzhang Co., Ltd. cumulatively held more than 40% share of the global sulfamic acid market in 2019. Leading players have taken initiatives to expand their presence in the global sulfamic acid market through acquisitions, increase in production capacities, and strategic partnerships. Other key manufacturers operating in the global sulfamic acid market are Brenntag NV, Raviraj Group, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Timuraya, NuChem, ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, Palm Commodities International, Tangshan Sanding Chemical Co., Ltd., Shree Sulphamic Chemicals, and Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd.