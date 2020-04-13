Sulfur Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2025 : Top Players Are Chemtrade Logistics, Enersul Limited Partnership, Gazpro

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Sulfur is a non-metallic, multivalent, and tasteless naturally occurring element. It is usually lemon yellowish in color and found in various mineral springs, water bodies, iron pyrites, gypsum, zinc blende, Epsom salts, barites, and other minerals and ores. Sulfate and sulfide minerals are the most available sources of sulfur on Earth. Apart from mining operations, sulfur is also produced as a byproduct during several chemical, crude oil, and petrochemical refining operations such as tar sands recovery, petroleum refining, coking and metallurgical plants, and heavy oil and natural gas processing. Sulfur is one of the most abundantly available natural elements found on Earth. It is an important nutrient for animals, human beings, and crops. It is one of the key basic chemicals that is widely used as a raw material in the chemical industry. It is used in the production of sulfuric acid as a derivative, which is further used in several industrial and chemical processes, especially in the production of phosphate fertilizers.



APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the sulfur element market throughout the forecast period. China is the dominant player in this region and the country is focusing on the development of its chemical industry. The presence of major agricultural markets such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Japan that account for a considerable share of the total sulfur production will drive the market?s growth prospects in this region.



The global Sulfur Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

- Chemtrade Logistics

- Enersul Limited Partnership

- Gazpro

- Marathon Petroleum Corporation



Segment by Type:

- Agricultural Sulphur

- Industrial Sulphur



Segment by Application:

- Agro-Chemicals

- Chemicals and Petrochemical Refining

- Metal Processing



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Sulfur Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Sulfur Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Sulfur Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Sulfur Market Forecast

4.5.1. Sulfur Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Sulfur Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Sulfur Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Sulfur Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Sulfur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Sulfur Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Sulfur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Sulfur Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Sulfur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Sulfur Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Sulfur Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Sulfur Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



