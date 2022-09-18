Sulfuric Acid Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2020-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- The report "Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, and Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Expanding market for fertilizers, chemical manufacturing and metal processing is expected to drive the sulfuric acid market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Sulfuric Acid Market"

216 market data Tables

34 Figures

196 Pages



The elemental sulfur segment is expected to hold the largest share of the sulfuric acid market, during the forecast period

The elemental sulfur segment is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period by volume. Elemental sulfur is the major feedstock used for the production of sulfuric acid. Elemental sulfur is one of the widely used raw material in the production of sulfuric acid and with the growing demand for sulfuric acid the segment is expected to grow.



The chemical manufacturing segment, by application, is expected to account for the second largest market during the forecast period

Based on application, the sulfuric acid is classified into fertilizers, metal processing, pulp & paper, petroleum refining, textile industry, automotive, chemical manufacturing, and others. Sulfuric acid is used in the manufacturing process of many well-known chemicals, including hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, and many other industrial chemicals. It is also used in the manufacturing of hydrofluoric acid and phenol with propanone, all of which are used in many industries. Thus, usage of sulfuric acid in the production of wide range of chemical is expected to drive the market.



Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest growing sulfuric acid market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the sulfuric acid market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the high growth in emerging economies such as China and India, sthat has made Asia Pacific a huge market for sulfuric acid. China is one of the largest markets for sulfuric acid across the globe and is expected to contribute a major portion to the overall regional demand for sulfuric acid during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players in this market include The Mosaic Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), OCP Group (Morocco), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada), and Nouryon (Netherlands) among others.



The Mosaic Company is one of the major players in the global sulfuric acid market. It is involved in the production and selling of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company serves approximately 40 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world. The company has the availability of nitrogen assets with access to lower-cost natural gas. The company has a considerable focus on its phosphates segment as it generates 40% of revenue for the company. This indicates a good platform for the growth of its sulfuric acid business.



Another important player in the global sulfuric acid market is BASF SE. In July 2021, BASF, Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Jiafu New Material Technology Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to expand the production capacity of electronic-grade sulfuric acid in China. The site expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. With this investment, BASF will be more capable of meeting the rising demand for electronic materials in the Chinese market and ensure steady customer supply. Moreover, the development will establish firm presence of BASF in China by building a third sulfuric acid production facility in Jiaxing.



