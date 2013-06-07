Sully's Restaurant and Saloon Announces New Summer Drink Specials Every Thursday Night

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be giving “Thirsty Thursday” a whole new meaning this summer by offering the best drink specials in Louisville. While guests beat the summer heat by gathering at the bar they will be treated to $3 wells, $3 Bacardi drinks, and $5 pitchers all night long. This summer, people of Louisville don’t need to melt from the sum. They can stop by every Thursday night and cool off with ice cold beers and delicious food. To find out more information on the new Thursday night drink specials, please call 502-585-4100.



If people cannot make it out for Thirsty Thursday, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon has even more drink specials waiting for them on Friday night. People can make plans to meet up with friends at 9pm and enjoy $2 Miller Lite bottles, $4 well drinks, and $4 Stoli drinks. The drink specials will be served all night long as people party the night away during this Friday night free-for-all.



If a large group of friends want to make plans to meet up for a night full of drinks, they can reserve the bar’s private party room any day of the week. The Woodford Reserve Room is equipped with everything to make the night unforgettable. Groups will enjoy a large-screen HDTV, private fireplace, and separate sound system. Ideal for a cocktail reception or private dinner, the private party space can fit up to 50 people. Instead of spending another Friday or Saturday night sitting in, reserve a private party room at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.