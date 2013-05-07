Sully's Restaurant and Saloon Announces Thursday Night House Party Event

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Graduation is once again upon Louisville and college students need a place to go to express their happiness of finally making it into the real world. Because of this, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville announces Thursday Night House Party event. Every week, guests will experience a fun atmosphere where they can party with friends by playing beer pong, flip cup, slap cup or any other game involving a beer and a cup.



Not only will guests get to play in a beer pong tournament to decide who the wildest party animal in Louisville is, but two lucky winners of the tournament will receive a $250 cash prize. People not into the drinking games scene will still have cheap drink specials available to them throughout the night and will receive no cover charge. Whether guests are looking to play games or just chill and drink, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will have something for everyone. For more information on the event please call 502-585-4100.



People who cannot make it out Thursday night don’t need to worry because Sully’s presents a daily happy hour in Louisville. Ideal for after-work gathering with co-workers and friends, the happy hour will feature half-price drafts, calls, Red Bull Vodka drinks and wines. For guests who need a bite to eat after work, Sully’s will also have a $5 appetizer available featuring many of the top food selections. For cheap drink specials and great American pub food, visit Sully’s restaurant and Saloon any day of the week.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



