Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces Availability of Tickets for New Years' Eve Party

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- When it comes time to ring in the New Year, Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for the big night. With the purchase of a $60 ticket, this exclusive New Year’s Eve event in Louisville includes a four hour open bar where guests have the choice to drink anything located behind the bar. Bar tabs can easily get out of hand when the fun rolls in, but from 9 pm-1 am take advantage of this crazy, affordable package. For those who wish to have a good time but prefer a more private atmosphere, there are VIP areas and bottle services as well. There is a limited amount of tickets available so be sure to get them today.



Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon also offers the opportunity to throw a private party with their very own private party room in Louisville. The event specialists will cater to the exact needs of the guest and will throw an unforgettable party. There are separate catering menus and bar packages to accommodate the wishes of any sized group. Guests can reserve the Woodford Reserve Private Party Room for special occasions and have access to the patio on 4th Street Live! to experience the ultimate New Year’s celebration.



For those interested in drinking games, Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville offers beer pong tournaments every Thursday night. Guests can play flip cup, slap cup or participate in the free beer pong tournament for a chance to win $250. As a renowned beer pong bar in Louisville, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon hosts events to please all guests without breaking the bank. For more information on the New Year’s Eve event or how to enter the beer pong tournaments, please call 502-585-4100 today.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.