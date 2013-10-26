Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces Availability to Host Holiday Parties

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- Finding the right venue for a holiday party can be a daunting experience. For those that wish to hold a holiday party on “4th Street Live!” with an energetic atmosphere and without breaking the bank, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville is pleased to announce they are available to host private parties this holiday season. The event planning specialists will work in accordance to the host and set up the venue for a lively party while planning everything within the desired price range.



There are open bar packages available, along with party platters, decorations and entertainment. DJs will be there to provide the perfect music for any type of party, making Sully's Restaurant and Saloon one of the top holiday party venues in Louisville. If the party needs a buffet style dining experience, Sully’s provides a classic American cuisine with a customized party menu to ensure everyone is pleased. If there is a gift exchange taking place at the holiday celebration, Sully’s can make sure there is a private space for the event to run smoothly.



Relax in the Woodford Reserve Room, a private party room in Louisville, and take advantage of a private sound system so any type of speech or projection video can be heard throughout the room. Open the doors for access to a private patio area in an effort to hear and see all of the action occurring on 4th Street Live. In preparation for Halloween, Sully’s can make accommodations for those that wish to celebrate the holiday in a private party room overlooking 4th Street Live.



The event specialists will plan and execute the perfect party to meet any budget. For more information about holiday parties at Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville or to reserve a private room for any type of celebration, please call 502-585-4100 or visit their website today.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.