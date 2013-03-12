Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces New Daily Drink Specials During Happy Hour

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, an established party bar in Louisville, announces new drink specials during the bar’s daily happy hour. There is no better way to celebrate an end to a long-hard day, than by stopping by Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon for cheap drink specials in Louisville. Available every Monday through Friday, from 4 pm until 8 pm, the bar will be serving half-price drinks and $5 appetizers. Guests will be able to combine Budweiser, Miller Light and Yuengling bottles with classic American Pub food such as their boneless wings and Irish tacos. If guests cannot make it in during the allotted time, they will have a chance to reserve a private happy hour during the weekend. To reserve a private happy hour at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, contact the event coordinator at 502-585-4100.



A happy hour is a great addition to a corporate party in Louisville. For a more private location, guests of Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will enjoy the private and semi-private rooms. The Woodford Reserve Room at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon offers ample space and can accommodate up to thirty people. For larger groups, guests can inquire about reserving the entire bar for their corporate event.



For every private corporate happy hour in Louisville, the event staff will offer customized party packages such as catering options and open bar access. The catering options will include several of the popular dishes served at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon and the open bar will give guests access to an unlimited supply of beers and mixed drinks for up to three hours.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.