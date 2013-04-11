Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces New Drink Specials Every Tuesday Night

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Giving people something to look forward to during the middle of the week, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon announces new drink specials every Tuesday night. The Irish bar in Louisville will be serving $2 drafts, $3 well drinks and $3 Red Bull Vodkas. For live entertainment, DJ K-Dogg will be serving the top dance music that will keep guests on the dance floor. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon serves drink specials on a daily basis. For more details, please call 502-585-4100.



Other than Tuesday night, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon offers a daily happy hour in Louisville. Available from 4 pm until 8 pm, the bar is encouraging customers to stop in for half-price drafts, calls, Red Bull Vodka drinks and wines. $5 appetizers will also be served that will satisfy everyone’s appetite. Large groups can inquire about reserving a private happy hour for a more intimate occasion or an open bar for a birthday party or corporate get-together after work.



The private party space available at the Irish pub in Louisville can be reserved for any special occasion. The bar has experience hosting milestone birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, family dinners and corporate events of any size. The Woodford Reserve Room, located in the front of the restaurant, has room to accommodate up to 30 people. Guests will have room to eat, drink, mingle and enjoy live entertainment throughout the night. For even larger groups, people can inquire about reserving the entire restaurant for a party. Celebrate with friends, family members and co-workers in the Woodford Reserve Room.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.