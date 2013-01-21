Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces New Drink Specials for 2013

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Louisville, announces new drink specials for 2013. There is no better way to kick off a brand new year, than by enjoying cheap beers, mixed drinks and liquors. During the daily happy hour, the bar will be serving half-price drafts, calls, Red Bull Vodka drinks and wines. Everyone knows that cheap drink specials aren’t complete without tasty wings, chicken tenders, or cheese steak egg rolls to compliment them. This is why the bar will also be serving $5 appetizers, to pair with any happy hour special. Happy hour is available Monday through Friday, from 4 pm until 8 pm. For more information on happy hour specials, call 502-585-4100.



Along with the daily happy hour in Louisville, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon offers extra cheap drink specials every Friday night. Available after 9 pm, guests will enjoy $2 Miller Lite bottles, $4 well drinks and $4 Stoli drinks, all night long. Get the best of both worlds, by visiting Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon for their daily happy hour and stick around for the bar’s “Thank God It’s Sully’s” specials afterwards. Friday night at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be more memorable than ever with these drink specials.



When speaking about the cheap drink specials in Louisville and the eventful weekends at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, a recent customer expressed, “I just wanted to say thank you again for everything this weekend. We had an amazing time both nights and your establishment went above and beyond the call of duty in helping us have a great time. I just wanted to say thank you again for all your hard work to make this so easy. If and when we come back to Louisville, we will definitely keep Sully's in mind!”



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For further details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.