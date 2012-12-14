Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Louisville, announces new happy hour drink specials. The bar will be serving half-price drafts, “you-call-its”, Red Bull Vodka drinks and select wines. Along with the cheap drink specials, Sully’s Saloon will also be offering $5 appetizers. The happy hour specials are available Monday through Friday; from 4 pm to 8 pm. Guests who need a few drinks after work will enjoy the daily specials at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon’s happy hour in Louisville.



The daily drink specials aren’t the only reason to come to Sully’s Saloon. The bar is also an ideal venue to host a private party in Louisville. Offering a separate private party room, the bar has been home to many events over the years, including holiday and bachelorette parties. Sully’s Saloon offers an extensive food menu and can make custom food and drink packages for any party or event.



Here is a review from a customer who recently experienced her birthday party at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon: “Thank you so much for the hospitality that Haley and others showed us on Friday. We had a great time. I appreciated her roping the area off. The evening was perfect! Tell Haley thanks again for her great service!”



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular Irish bar in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether people stop in for one of their many drink specials or are having a private party planned for them, Sully’s is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more information on the famous St. Patrick’s Day bar, please visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.