Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials for 2013

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous Irish pub in Louisville, announces new happy hour drink specials for 2013. The New Year at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be more memorable than ever because the bar will be serving happy hour drink specials every day of the week. The bar will be serving half-priced drinks, calls, Red Bull Vodka drinks and wines. If the half-price drink menu isn’t a good enough reason to visit during the week, than guests will certainly enjoy $5 appetizers. Happy Hour at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is available Monday through Friday from 4 pm until 8 pm. For more details on the happy hour in Louisville, call 502-585-4100.



A Happy Hour isn’t the only reason to visit Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon during the week. The Irish bar in Louisville is also an ideal venue for hosting a private party. The bar features a spacious private party room that is perfect for any occasion. Whether a guest wants to reserve the room for a birthday party, bachelorette party, corporate luncheon or reunion, an event staff will be on hand to serve them throughout the night. If a group can’t decide on what menu items they want for their party, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will provide them customized food and beverage packages.



A customer expressed this about her recent experience having Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon host her bachelorette party: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for making my friend's bachelorette party great! The service at Sully's was wonderful, and everyone thought our server was very sweet and on top of it. Thank you again!”



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more information on how to book a private party in Louisville, please visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.