Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces Their Annual New Year's Eve Party

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon, the famous party bar in Louisville, announces their annual New Year’s Eve party, which will be held on Monday, December 31st. Say goodbye to 2012 and ring in 2013 by enjoying the cheapest drink specials in Louisville. The bar will be serving an open bar package, which will be available from 9 pm until 1 am. There will also be a food buffet available from 9 pm until 10 pm. As the ball drops and the clock strikes zero, guests will enjoy a Champagne toast at midnight, signaling the beginning to another happy New Year. After the ball drops, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be giving away complimentary Red Bulls at 1 am. Tickets will be available for purchase until December 31st, at 6 pm. For more details on the event, contact the event coordinator at Erikasullys@gmail.com. Make the final moments of 2012 memorable by spending them at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon.



Along with hosting the best holiday parties, Sully’s Restaurant and saloon is also an ideal venue for hosting a corporate happy hour in Louisville. The bar offers a full service dinner menu, available Monday through Saturday, from 11 am until 10 pm. A recent customer expressed this about his experience at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville. “I would like to thank everyone for lunch today and the wonderful desert. Everyone enjoyed there meal. We look forward in doing it again. Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday.” For larger groups, the restaurant offers a private area, along with a full staff that will serve them throughout the night.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular Irish bar in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their many drink specials or are having a private party planned for them, Sully’s is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more information on how to book a corporate party in Louisville, please visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.