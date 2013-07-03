Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Announces Thursday Night House Party

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is pleased to announce their Thursday Night House Party event. Every Thursday night, the famous Irish pub in Louisville will be hosting the biggest party in town, featuring popular drinking games that people love to play at house parties. Guests are welcome to participate in beer pong, flip cup, and slap cup. No matter which party game people think will get them drunk the fastest, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will have them covered.



To make the house party celebration even more exciting, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be awarding the two winners of the beer pong tournament with a $250 cash prize. People who are not into drinking games will not be left out. The bar will also be offering cheap drink specials all night long. There will be no cover charge, so guests will have more money to spend on ice cold beers and delicious food. People looking for more information on the event can call the event coordinator at 502-585-4100.



Summer is bound to be hotter than ever, which is why Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will be serving up ice cold happy hour specials during the week. After putting in long hours at work all week, people need something to look forward to. Young professionals of Louisville can leave work early and join co-workers for half-price calls, wells, drafts and wines from 4pm to 8pm. Companies can also inquire about hosting a private happy hour. For more information, please contact erickasullys@gmail.com. Don’t get beat by the summer heat. Cool off during Sully’s after-work happy hour.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.