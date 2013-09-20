Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville Now Hosting Bachelorette Parties

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Getting married is both exhilarating and stressful. So much planning goes into making sure the day runs smoothly that the bride-to-be often needs a night to celebrate the event with her closest friends. Bridesmaids worry about finding the perfect venue for the bride to have the time of her lives, and Sully's Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville is pleased to announce they are now hosting bachelorette parties for that last night out before the wedding. All the bridesmaids need to do is contact one of Sully’s event planning specialists, convey how many guests will be attending and the package they are interested in, then sit back and let the event planners coordinate the perfect bachelorette party in Louisville.



With special packages available from Thursday through Saturday nights for bachelorettes, and specials on food and drinks, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is one of the most entertaining places to throw a bachelorette party. There is live music and DJ performances, ensuring all in attendance will dance until they drop and enjoy the lively nightlife that Sully’s has to offer. Open until 4 am daily, the party never stops at Sully’s. Throw the bachelorette party on Thursday nights and relive the college days by participating in Sully’s Thursday Night House Party with beer pong and flip cup tournaments.



To view and be a part of all the action occurring on “4th Street Live!,” guests can reserve a private party in the Woodford Reserve Room where they will have access to on open-air patio and a full private bar. Plan any party during one of the famous concerts on “4th Street Live!” and get an elevated front row seat for all the action. This elegant private party room in Louisville can accommodate up to 30 people and bridesmaids can set up a slideshow presentation, showing pictures of the bride-to-be during the happiest of times to make for an unforgettable experience.



For more information on bachelorette party packages and specials or to reserve a private party room at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, please call 502-585-4100 or visit their website today.



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular establishment in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether guests stop in for one of their daily drink specials or are reserving a private party room, Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon will make any night out on the town memorable. The bar is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more details on upcoming specials or events at Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon in Louisville, visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.