Sully's Saloon in Louisville Announces Their Annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash

Sully's Saloon, the famous Irish Bar in Louisville announces their annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash. The bar/restaurant will be serving up $3 Wild Turkey and domestic drafts. The happy hour will take place from 9pm to 12am, on Wednesday, November 21st. Guests interested in taking part in the event can contact the event coordinator at 502-585-4100 for more information. Come celebrate the biggest drinking night of the year at Sully's Saloon in Louisville.



Sully’s is also considered by many to be fun place for a bachelorette party in Louisville. Here is what a guest had to say in a review: “I just wanted to say thank you again for everything this weekend. We had an amazing time both nights and your establishment went above and beyond the call of duty in helping us have a great time. I just wanted to say thank you again for all your hard work to make this so easy.



If and when we come back to Louisville, we will definitely keep Sully's in mind!”



About Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon

Sully’s is a full-service bar that is known as being a popular party bar in Louisville. With a seating capacity for 150 guests, they offer a full lunch and dinner menu and can make changes to accommodate any party size. Whether people stop in for one of their many drink specials or are having a private party planned for them, Sully’s is equipped with an extra-large patio with full bar to help accommodate its patrons. Sully’s Restaurant and Saloon is opened Monday through Saturday from 11am to 4am and Sunday from 5pm to 4am. They offer an upbeat, pub/club atmosphere that everyone will love.



For more information on the famous St. Patrick’s Day bar, please visit http://www.sullyssaloon.com/.