Sulphur recovery is the process of converting a hydrogen sulfide to elemental Sulphur. Since the demand for Sulphur crude oil is maximum which is ultimately over generating hydrogen sulfide across the globe. Thus, there will be significant demand generated for the Sulphur recovery solutions. Moreover, with increasing focus on regulations and environmental awareness the global Sulphur recovery market will produce significant demand from the existing market. According to AMA, the Global Sulphur Recovery market is expected to see growth rate of 11.2%.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Petroleum and Coke, Natural Gas, Others), Technology (Claus Process, Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment)



Market Drivers:

Growing Application of Elemental Sulphur in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Increasing awareness to Minimize Greenhouse Gas Emission



Market Trends:

Upsurging Refinery Projects across the Globe

Escalating Adoption of Power Plant Efficiency Enhancement



Opportunities:

Rising Power Consumption leading to Cogeneration of Power Plants

Increasing Technological Developments in Fertilizer, Petrochemical Automation, and Mining Industries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



