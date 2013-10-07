Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation (Sumisho Computer) is an information technology service provider based in Japan. The company offers a range of IT services such as industrial systems business, financial systems business, global systems business, business solutions, business services, IT management and IT platform solutions. Its industrial systems business manages manufacturing, communication, distribution, media, and service industries. Sumisho Computer's financial systems supplies system services for banks, securities, insurance, credit cards, leasing or other types of financial businesses. The company through its global systems business offers IT services including local site support for customers in the manufacturing or distribution industry. Its business solutions provide business support such as technical support, customer support, help desk services, telephone sales or data input. Its IT management business operates solution oriented data centers. The company's IT platform solutions business provides a range of products and types of engineering services. The company offers its products and services through its subsidiaries and affiliates spread across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Sumisho Computer is headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation



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