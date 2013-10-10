Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sumitomo Life Insurance Company : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Sumitomo Life Insurance Company : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Sumitomo Life Insurance Company' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life) is a provider of life insurance products based in Japan. It offers a wide range of individual and group life insurance products. The company's offerings include nursing care insurance, medical insurance, variable annuities, fixed annuities, endowment insurance, whole life policies, children's insurance, pension insurance, death and disability insurance, term life insurance, cancer insurance, and individual defined contribution pension plans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and consulting, and asset management services. The company distributes its products through sales representatives, bancassurance channel and Japan Post Group. The company operated through a network of 71 branch offices and 1,516 district offices as of March 2013. It has representative offices in the US, the UK, China and Vietnam. Sumitomo Life is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Sumitomo Life Insurance Company



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