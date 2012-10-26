Sumitomo to Acquire 30% Interest in 650,000 Net Acres in Permian Basin, Texas New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Sumitomo Corporation (Sumitomo), agreed to acquire a 30% interest in 650,000 net acres of land, located in the Cline Shale and the Wolfcamp Shale of the Permian basin, Texas, from Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) for a purchase consideration of $1.37 billion. The transaction will have an effective date of January 1, 2012. Vinson & Elkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Devon Energy in the transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2012.
Scope
- Rationale behind Sumitomo's Plan of acquiring acereage in Permian Basin in US
- Rationale behind Devon's plan of divesting its stake in the acereage
- Geography Covered- US
Reasons to buy
- Develop a sound understanding of Sumitomo's acquisition strategy
- Sumitomo's scope of importing oil and gas to Japan from US
- Rationale behind Devon's plan of divesting stake in favor of Sumitomo
- Rationale behind companies investing in the Permian basin
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90858/sumitomo-to-acquire-30-interest-in-650000-net-acres-in-permian-basin-texas-from-devon-energy-for-137-billion-deal-analysis-.html