Summary Justice: Author Lloyd J. Guillory Calls on Cajun Lineage to Compose Ultimate Story of Revenge.

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- ‘The Big Easy’ is known around the world for its Jazz, laid-back inhabitants and all-round good nature. However, as the setting for a gripping novel by Lloyd J. Guillory, the City also shows its dark side and murderous streak.



In ‘Summary Justice’, Jazz is the last thing on the protagonist’s mind.



Synopsis:



Summary Justice is a story of intrigue, murder, revenge, and counter-revenge, with a little Cajun humor thrown in. It takes place, mainly, in New Orleans and the surrounding area.



The main characters are a young police officer, his cantankerous retired police officer uncle, and their family.



The story also visits the beautiful Garden District of New Orleans.



With a synopsis that leaves many stones unturned, the author gives a few hints as to what readers can expect within the book’s pages.



“It’s the tale of a cold-blood assassin killer. He kills for both the money and the sheer love of doing it,” says Guillory.



Continuing, “His actions are driven by a twisted mind that is the result of a dysfunctional childhood. It is at this point I have to stop talking or I’ll give away too much!”



New Orleans wasn’t included on a whim. Guillory himself has a vast knowledge of the city following almost thirty five years as a resident of nearby Morgan City.



“New Orleans is such a diverse place. It makes the perfect home for a brutal killer who boasts the same creative mind as the city’s musical heroes. However, he chooses to use his for all of the wrong reasons,” he adds.



Told in a captivating chronological-style, the book kicks off on Wednesday Morning in the city’s acclaimed and beautiful French Quarter. Those wanting to know what happens next will have to read the book.



Mixed with a heavy dose of Cajun humor, the author injects some of his own family history into what has proven to be a very entertaining read.



With four books currently on the market, Guillory has built a solid reputation for fusing fact and fiction to keep his growing readership demanding more. Other titles include ‘A Tale of Three Wives’, ‘Rainey: The Story of a Woman’ and ‘Charlie’s Odyssey’.



‘Summary Justice’ can be purchased online at: http://amzn.to/Wmmubk



About Lloyd J. Guillory

Lloyd J. Guillory was born of French Cajun parents in South Louisiana in 1925. He spent his formative years there and vividly remembers the Great Depression years of the 1930's. His family was never rich, nor were they poor, as poor is measured in the context of the depression. He was only sixteen in 1941 when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred and was too young for military service at that time.



In 1943, when he was approaching his eighteenth birthday, he enlisted in what was called at that time, the Army Air Corps. In his youth, he had always dreamed of being a pilot, and on August 4, 1944, his dream was realized when he won his wings as a pilot. He served in the South Pacific as a fighter pilot in the Fifth Air Force, flying the incomparable P-51 Mustang. After his discharge from the Air Force in August of 1946, he entered Louisiana State University on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Architectural Engineering. He spent the next 35 years as a practicing architect with his own office in Morgan City, LA.



During that period he designed many of the areas public buildings. In 1954, he married the former Catherine Kreider, and the marriage produced four children, two boys and two girls, who, in turn, produced the now present ten grandchildren. At the time of this writing in 2011, the marriage is in its fifty-seventh year. After retiring from architecture in 1987, he and his wife moved to Columbia, MO to be with their oldest daughter and, at that time, the only grandchild. He now turned his time to a long delayed desire to write novels. He has now completed six of them.