Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- The Playground, the premier young actors' conservatory in Los Angeles and Orange County, is pleased to announce their 2020 summer acting program. Ambitious young actors that want to work on their acting skills are welcomed to The Playground's Los Angeles location on Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Glen.



The conservatory, established in 2005 by Gary Spatz, will host its yearly summer acting program this year for kids, teens, and even young adults. Kids, aged from 6 to 17 years old, are welcomed to sign up and improve their acting skills from July 20th through August 31st. For the first time, The Playground is also accepting young adults between the ages of 18 to 25 years old.



In five days, kids will be intensively coached by The Playground's in-house acting coaches whose goal is to improve the skills of young actors. "Kids will be divided into groups (kids, preteens, and teens) based on age and skill level. They will not only learn from the acting coaches, but also from their fellow young actors with the same acting skills," said Gary Spatz, the director of The Playground.



Participants will have the chance to ask questions and take photos with special guests. Special guests will include Ashley Argota ("True Jackson, VP" & Disney's "How to Build a Better Boy") and Logan Shroyer "This Is Us" (2016), "Speechless" (2016) and Speech & Debate (2017). Both young actors will be giving away autographed head-shots as well.



Gary Spatz is thrilled to organize the program in these unprecedented times. The on-set acting coach for 'Roseanne' said, "I'm fully aware of the current circumstances we're currently living in, and we've taken every precaution to open our summer acting program safely. We're also extremely proud of the people who are making this summer program possible for the kids in Los Angeles and Orange County. We're here to provide a fun distraction for kids that want to do what they like the most, acting."



Gary Spatz continues by saying that his company is doing everything in their power to organize this summer acting program as safe as possible. Masks and hand sanitizers will available at the location in Los Angeles. In addition, social distancing rules are in full effect to prevent any contamination.



Visit their website at https://theplayground.com for more information about their summer acting program in Los Angeles.