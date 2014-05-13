Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- It’s a fact that when people repair an air conditioner during the summer that utility bills will be lower.



Here are a few reasons why.



Filters

Air conditioners aren’t exactly known for being efficient in the first place. It takes a lot of energy for traditional air conditioners to vacate hot air from a room and keep it out. Over time, units can become less and less efficient. Examples of why, include the filters will often get clogged. Having an air conditioning repair professional check filters out is important, especially in the case of large conditioners like in bigger apartment buildings.



Glitches

Air conditioners can develop all sorts of different problems during the winter. Sometimes filling up with water or freeze in a way that damages the components. The only real solution is ac repair. And the important thing is to make sure to get this done in the early parts of the summer or in the spring. This is because if people don’t make sure the air conditioner is completely ready to go early on, an inefficient machine can draw a large amount of energy from the house with little return. People’s utility bill will spike if not being careful.



Efficiency

It’s regular for people to pay more in energy bills in the summer from air conditioners, especially if living in climates where it gets really hot in the summer. But, this high bill can be mitigated by a lot of people just by repairing the machines properly in order to keep the efficiency high and the glitches low. A lot of high bills come mostly because of poor efficiency, or some problem within the air conditioner itself. A lot of people won’t realize if a problem has occurred in the machine over the course of the year, because that machine is not in use again until the summer begins. As a result, the machine could be flawed in all sorts of different ways. The real problem is that customers may not even notice the huge inefficiency until way into the summer when there’s already a major problem with the air conditioner and it’s spending a huge amount of electricity without actually doing anything. So, not only does the apartment or house not get cool nearly enough, but it wastes a bunch of energy at the same time. The cost of repairs is almost always going to be less than the cost of running an inefficient or glitched air conditioner all summer, often by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, making the effort worth it.



In the end, summer air conditioning repair from All Seasons Comfort Control lowers utility bills because of the efficiency involved.