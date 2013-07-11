Summer Big Sale 30% off for Useful iOS Tools - Leawo iTransfer & iOS Data Recovery

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Leawo Software, a multimedia solution and Apple tools provider, announced that a Summer Big Sale was begun yesterday. Users are able to get at least 30% discount for the multimedia solution software and Apple tools during the Big Sale.



Leawo Software provides various kinds of software for videos, DVD/Blu-ray, PowerPoint and Apple devices, all the software are helpful for the daily issues everyone may come up with. More and more users determine to use the Leawo products after using the trial version, so Leawo Software selected several best sellers and gave the bundles up to 50% discount in order to give sincere thanks to all the Leawo supporters. This big sale will be on the go for couple of days, users may never want to miss it.



Among all the bundles, Leawo delivers Leawo iTransfer and Leawo iOS Data Recovery Bundles with 30% discount, which will be a piece of good news for all Apple users. Leawo iTransfer is an Apple utility. This software provides fast and stable data transfers among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs without syncing, and makes iOS devices as flash drives to store anything the users want. Leawo iOS Data Recovery is used for recovering lost data from iOS devices and iTunes backup. This data recovery software can recover 12 types of files and is the first recovery software compatible with the latest iOS 7. The bundles of Leawo iTransfer and iOS Data Recovery will provide first-hand transfer and recovery solutions for your iOS devices.



Moreover, Apple users may sometimes get stuck when they want to transfer an unsupported video to iOS devices. Leawo also bundles Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate and Leawo iTransfer with 30% off. Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate is helpful to convert any video format to the one you need, and DVDs or BD movies can be converted as well. The converter software can also download videos from Internet and convert the videos. More than 150 video formats can be imported and exported with this software, and Apple specialized video formats are included. So Apple users are able to convert video and transfer them to iOS devices with ease.



The Leawo Summer Big Sale can be regarded as a ceremony for all supporters, users will benefit from all the bundles. Besides the two bundles mentioned above, the Blu-ray packs and music bundles will also provide help to the people in need. Anyone interested in are able to go to the website: http://www.leawo.com/promotion/special-offer.html



Price and Availability

Video Pack: Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate & Leawo iTransfer: $83.92

iPhone/iPad/iPod Bundle: Leawo iTransfer & Leawo iOS Data Recovery: $90.92



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.