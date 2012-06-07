Summer Discounts Are in the Air at San Diego Appliance Repair

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- With summer coming, temperatures will soon be rising, and this extra heat will put the performance of home appliances to the test. This is especially true for residents of San Diego, where hotter temperatures can push fragile devices and appliances to the brink. Many already know the anguish of having an air conditioner or a refrigerator that stops working on a hot day. Luckily for San Diego residents, there is one appliance repair company that is providing reliable expert service for all of their appliances.



San Diego Appliance Repair is a family-owned appliance repair company that has been servicing the San Diego area since 1998. The website explains the company’s commitment to superior service:



“San Diego Appliance Repair’s certified and factory trained technicians have years of experience working with Amana, Sub-Zero, Kenmore, Maytag, Hotpoint, Kitchen Aid, White-Westinghouse, General Electric, Frigidaire, Kenmore, Whirlpool, Viking, Dacor, Fisher Paykel, GE, LG, Bosch, Magic Chef, Tappan, etc. You can trust our technicians to fulfill all of you appliance repair needs.”



“We understand that you need to protect your investment after spending money on top of the line brand names. This is why you can trust San Diego Appliance Repair, with the highest qualified technicians available. San Diego Appliance Repair is here to service your washer, dryer, stove, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer, or other appliance needs,” the website proclaims.



As part of a special promotion to gear up for the summer, San Diego Appliance Repair is offering a $25 discount on refrigerator repair in San Diego and 20% off of the price of labor for Viking appliance repair in San Diego. Because Viking is a luxury brand with high-performance products, special expertise is needed to service this line of appliances. San Diego Appliance Repair provides its clients with specialized Viking repair services that will leave these top-of-the-line appliances in tip-top shape.



Clients visiting the San Diego Appliance Repair website will find full descriptions of the range of repair services offered by the company, categorized by type of appliance or brand name. They can even request service online by filling out a simple form.



In addition to testimonials from satisfied clients, the website also features a helpful blog that clients can consult in order to find answers to a variety of issues. Articles like “Tips for Refrigerator Repair” and “All About Oven Repair” can help San Diego residents solve their appliance problems. These articles are offered to them as part of San Diego Appliance Repair’s impressive customer care initiative.



About San Diego Appliance Repair

For more information, please visit: http://www.sandiegoappliance.net/