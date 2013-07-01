Summer Holiday in Bavaria - Visit the Famous Neuschwanstein Castle

Schwangau, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Villa Ludwig Suite Hotel is the ideal place to stay for summer holidays in Bavaria. Local attractions such as Neuschwanstein Castle are within walking distance. Guests are treated like royalty and provided the services needed to rejuvenate.



Neuschwanstein Castle is often referred to as a “fairytale castle” and was built by King Ludwig II. The throne room and halls are a must-see for visitors to the area. The castle attracts more than 1.3 million tourists every year. Views of this historic structure are available to guests making for an unforgettable hotel stay.



Rooms include the junior suite, comfort suite and romantic suite. The romantic suites come in different styles including the Tristan & Isolde, Lohengrin and Lohengrin Superior. The hotel is perfect for couples looking for an intimate escape and a place to unwind and relax. Hotel Schwangau pricing is affordable, and an array of luxury features allows guests to live like kings.



Onsite amenities include a Finnish sauna, steam room, private spa and garden area. Cuisine is excellent and a wide selection of wine, coffee and tea is available. Concierge service is an added perk, and staff members are available to organize transport, drive to castles or restaurants and pick guests up from the nearest station. The hotel also provides bicycles for those wishing to explore the area at a more natural pace.



For further information on summer holidays in Bavaria and visiting Neuschwanstein Castle, please visit www.suitehotel-neuschwanstein.de . Villa Ludwig Suite Hotel is ideally situated right at the base of the Hohenschwangau and Neuschwanstein Castles. Book a reservation today for an unforgettable vacation.



Contact Information:

Villa Ludwig Suite Hotel GmbH & Co KG

Hotel Schwangau

Address:

Familie Schönauer-Wacker

Colomanstr. 12

D-87645 Hohenschwangau / Schwangau

Tel.: +49 (0)8362 - 92 99 20

Email: info@villa-ludwig.de

Website: www.suitehotel-neuschwanstein.de