Summer Jam 2013 Tickets Now Available at TicketHurry.com

It's a little hard to believe, but it's been almost two decades since hip-hop and R&B radio station Hot 97 began its successful series of Summer Jam concerts. In 1994, the attractions included Queen Latifah, A Tribe Called Quest, and Arrested Development. Most of the names have changed, but the Summer Jam formula remains the same: Get all of the rappers and singers in heavy rotation on Hot 97 on one stage in the Meadowlands, add surprise guests, and let the station's deejays spin between sets. It worked in the '90s, it worked last year, and it'll surely keep working as long as Hot 97 wants to put on the show.



This year, Summer Jam will be held on June 2



Last year's Summer Jam featured performances by the garrulous Rick Ross (a frequent attraction at the concert), the raspy-voiced Young Jeezy, rambunctious Waka Flocka Flame, sultry Trey Songz, newcomers Wale and Big Sean, and surprise appearances by the M.O.P. and Method Man. But the big story out of the Meadowlands was the last-minute cancellation by headliner Nicki Minaj, who was offended by Hot 97 deejay Peter Rosenberg's criticism of "Starships," her crossover pop hit.



Minaj's place was taken by Nas and Lauryn Hill, who performed "Ready or Not" and "If I Ruled the World," two hits from the early days of Hot 97. Nas was on that bill for Summer Jam '94, too, as was Method Man's group Wu-Tang Clan.