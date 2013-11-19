Summer Months Brought a Growing Demand to Tuscany Tourism

Whitstable, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- A recent survey has reported an increase in numbers of visitors over the summer to Tuscany, Italy. Tourism in the region is said to owe its improvement to the demand from abroad, as well as, in part, to the increase in the number of Italian tourists.



The survey further revealed that visitors to the area were choosing their accommodation based on price rather than on the service provided. There showed an increase in those travellers booking last minute holidays to Tuscany online and luxury accommodation was the most popular accommodation choice.



August proved the most successful month for tourism showing a significant 3% increase in foreign visitors. Cultural tourism continues to increase and during August has registered an all time peak for foreign guests. Villas like those offered by To Tuscany reported a 0.7% increase in guests booking for more than one night and a 0.5% increase in overnight visitors. August’s influx of visitors helped to significantly recover the decrease generated in the early summer months.



The influx of visitors to the region comes as a welcome sight to companies like To Tuscany that specialise in self-catering villas. The growing number of tourists reflects the region’s popularity in the summer months and bodes well for next year.



The biggest increase of foreign visitors to the region was from German arrivals, whilst guests from Belgium, The Netherlands, Scandinavia and France also increased in numbers. Visitors from the UK, Austria and Switzerland remained constant.



For more information about To Tuscany villas visit their website at www.to-tuscany.com or alternatively contact them on +44 207 1937782.



About To Tuscany

To Tuscany specialise in luxury villas in Tuscany. They currently offer accommodation in Chianti, Umbria and Puglia. For more information visit http://www.to-tuscany.com.



Contact Details:

To Tuscany Ltd.

72 Chestfield Road

Chestfield

Whitstable

Kent

CT5 3LU

+44 207 193 7782

lisa@to-tuscany.com

http://www.to-tuscany.com