Shoespie Offers Sales on Summer Sandals from May 21 to May 23

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Shoespie International Company is pleased to announce some great discounts that will take place this year, starting from the next month. Summer New Sandals Sale starts from May 21 to May 23, when customers may take advantage of the up to 60%-85% discount for their favorite Shoespie Platform Dress Shoes.



These days, people search for high quality items. They prefer products that come with a great customer service and consultation. Customers opt for popular brands that are popular worldwide and at the same time offered at affordable prices.



Shoespie is a company that offers women’s shoes that become increasingly popular among the customers. Women from countries like Sweden, Britain and USA choose Fashion Platform Dress Sandals, as they are attractive, quality, very comfortable and affordable. To give an opportunity to even more women around the globe to wear these Shoespie Dress Sandals, regular promotions are offered to help clients obtain their summer sandals at a reduced price.



Women will agree that sandals are the best footwear during the hot summer months that provide them with convenience they need. These Shoespie Dress Sandals are designed with care to give the customers the comfort they need. The required foot ventilation is provided through the open parts, so the sweat accumulation is entirely prevented, even if the woman has to take a long walk.



Most women prefer to wear sandals with high heels that look more stylish and attractive. Summer New Sandals Sale offers a lot of heel options, such as medium or high heels in different styles, colors and designs. Shoespie Platform Dress Shoes are convenient for different occasions and outings, including party wear, long walks, etc. They are made from high quality materials, which ensure their durability even if they are regularly used.



New Arrival Dress Sandals & Heels that Shoespie offers are made in shining bold colors and designs. There is a big variety of models, such as flats, high heels, flip flops, wedges and so on.



For more information, follow this website: http://www.shoespie.com/C/Dress-Sandals-101413/.



About Shoespie International Company

Shoespie International Company is a reliable sandal online platform that becomes increasingly popular worldwide due to the quality materials, creative designs, bright colors and affordable prices they offer. The company also provides customers with regular promotions to give all the women an opportunity to buy their favorite summer heels and sandals.