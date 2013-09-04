Discount Infiniti Auto Parts Announces a Summer Sales Event

Fife, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Discount Infiniti Auto Parts is continuing its summer sales event on industry-leading Infiniti parts. Now Discount Infiniti Auto Parts is making drivers’ experience even more enjoyable by providing genuine, OEM discounted Infiniti part at a reduced price. Clients will enjoy luxury for less with the impressive prices available during the summer sales event.



From axle shafts to vent visors, mufflers to radiators, Discount Infiniti Auto Parts features an exceptional inventory of factory-approved and completely authentic Infiniti parts that are currently included in the summer sale promotion. These valuable products will keep cars in like-new condition and ensure years of proper function. Clients looking for a particular part not listed on the company website may request a special order and still enjoy the same exceptional low prices available on many products.



Buying Infiniti parts online during this sales event allows drivers to enjoy a much greater selection of parts and accessories than available at a retail store of dealership – from parts for the latest models to classics. Drivers will also benefit from further discounted, wholesale prices not available elsewhere. With the current summer sale, drivers will be able to purchase parts that need to be replaced or stock up on wear-and-tear parts for the future.



In addition to factory-approved Infiniti parts, drivers can upgrade their ride with aftermarket style choices like Infiniti spoilers, taillights, grills, and alloy wheel rims also currently on sale. Inside the car, shoppers will find attractive options for cargo liners, floor mats, seat covers, and more. By replacing existing parts with something new drivers can benefit from increased performance as well as elevated style.



About Discount Infiniti Auto Parts

Discount Infiniti Auto Parts specializes in factory-approved and OEM Infinity auto parts and accessories. The company offers drivers an exceptional selection of parts as well as convince of shopping online and some of the most competitive prices in the industry. As the proud owner of an Infiniti, you know that genuine Infiniti accessories make a difference. Designed expressly for your make and model, Infiniti accessories preserve the authentic value and refined styling of your luxury car. To shop the ongoing summer sales event, visit http://www.discountinfinitautoparts.com/.