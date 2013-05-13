Summer Session for Wexford University's Master's Degree in Nutrition and Exercises Focuses on Healthy Eating, Exercising, Living

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Summer is all about fresh produce, fresh air and a fresh approach to eating and living well. Summer is also the perfect time to start an online master’s of science degree in nutrition and exercise from Wexford University; the flexible summer session begins June 24.



Interested students can learn more and register now at http://wexford.edu/degree-programs/master-of-science-degree-in-nutrition-and-exercise/. The degree program is designed to prepare students for growing careers in weight management, nutrition advisement, healthy living coaching, writing, health club operation and more.



The online degree from Wexford University is designed to prepare students for a valuable career in the health, nutrition and fitness industry with a focus on critical thinking, developing a professional practice, the latest industry research and the ability to develop an effective health-based program.



“Summer is the perfect season to focus in on nutrition, exercise and living well, which is what our master’s program in nutrition and exercise is all about,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “Through this unique online program, students can prepare themselves for outstanding careers that truly make a difference in other people’s lives, not to mention their lifespan, as well as doctoral degrees.”



Classes in Wexford University’s online master’s degree in nutrition and exercise include:



Physiology of exercise, metabolism and skeletal muscle

Advanced nutrition through the human lifespan

Human nutrition: Health, disease and genetics

Sports-focused nutrition

Motor control

The science of metabolic conditioning

Nutrition and communication for special populations

The pharmacology of vitamins, fluid and electrolytes

And more



Students can use the online master’s degree in nutrition and exercise to prepare for work in clinical environments, further educational study, research, health club management and work, and more.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



