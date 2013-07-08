Summer Skin Care: Tips to Make Customized Cosmetic Labels Hot

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Lightning Labels, custom label and sticker printing leader, is excited to announce summer is here, and now's the perfect time to glam up products with customized cosmetic labels. Personal care and beauty manufacturers can expect a surge in sales as consumers gear up with items for the season.



The warmer months are a busy time of year for these businesses. Whether shoppers are looking to protect themselves from the sun or glam up their appearance for summer events and vacations, manufacturers have to be on their game if they want to take advantage of the incredible sales opportunity that summer has to offer. Brands looking to boost marketing endeavors can give their products the makeover they need with customized cosmetic labels from Lightning Labels that are both attractive and durable too.



"Summer is an exciting season for consumers and the beauty and personal care industries," said AnneMarie Campbell, Business Development Manager at Lightning Labels. "As brands come out with new skin-protection and cosmetic products, the right packaging can ensure these hot items stay fresh in consumers' minds. Meanwhile, existing products often need a reboot as well to remain relevant to shoppers. Lightning Labels' cosmetic label printing can give items the summer look they need to generate sales."



2 Design Tips for Making Labels for Cosmetics:



Summer marketing can be an exciting activity for consumer brands of all kinds, especially for makers of personal beauty care and bath and body products that invest in high-quality labels for cosmetics. When designing stickers and labels, consider the following two tips:



1) Opt For Color in Cosmetic Label Printing: Long gone are the cold dreary days of grays, browns and black of cold weather. As temperatures rise, consumers opt for colorful products and are looking for bold brands that can match their enthusiasm for the season. Lightning Labels' digital cosmetic label printing offers manufactures a seemingly infinite supply of hues and tones to choose from to make products stand out on store shelves and online.



2) Make Custom Cosmetic Labels Timely: Nothing spurs demand for products quite like urgency. Take advantage of the seasonal marketing opportunity to offer limited-time items created especially for summer months. Manufacturers don't even need to create new products; they can turn their tried-and-true best-sellers into collectibles easily by investing in variable image label printing. Lightning Labels' variable printing creates unique stickers and labels using text and graphics. Every product is packaged with a label that is unlike any other, creating fun, original items for shoppers.



As manufacturers reboot branding with customized cosmetic labels this summer, Lightning Labels' solutions are available to meet orders quickly and offer affordable rates.



About Lightning Labels

Lightning Labels uses state-of-the-art digital printing technology to provide affordable, full-color custom labels and custom stickers of all shapes and sizes, and now offers a full line of custom packaging products. From small orders for individuals, to the bulk needs of big businesses, Lightning Labels is equipped to handle and fulfill sticker, label and product packaging projects of all types. Best of all, like the name implies, Lightning Labels provides a quick turnaround to every customers' labeling and product packaging needs. Uses for Lightning Labels' custom product labels and custom stickers include food packaging and organic food labels, wine and beverage labels, bath and body labels, and nutraceutical products, such as vitamins, essentials oils, and herbal remedies, as well as event stickers, adhesive window stickers and more. Lightning Labels strongly supports the development of environmentally friendly printing materials and carries EarthFirst PLA, a new kind of green label material made from corn instead of petroleum. While operating as a high-tech printer, Lighting Labels prides itself on its personalized customer service. Lightning Labels provides one stop shopping for all of your label and product packaging needs. For more information and to place orders online, visit LightningLabels.com. For the latest in packaging news and labeling promotional offers, find Lightning Labels on Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter (@LightningLabels), Google+ and LinkedIn.