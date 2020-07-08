Summer Spruce-Ups for Austin Homes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2020 -- Amid rising coronavirus cases and a government-mandated "pause" on Texas' phased economic reopening, Austin-area families face a reimagined summer that seems to turn on a dime. With increased home time and upended travel plans, many residents are organizing, deep-cleaning and renovating their way to a more enjoyable, productive pandemic life.



"As a result of COVID-19 shutdowns that closed offices, businesses, schools and more, self-isolation has forced Americans to take a much closer look at their homes," said Todd Nelson, a senior vice president at LightStream, a consumer lending division of SunTrust Bank. According to LightStream's May home improvement survey, nearly 73 percent of U.S. homeowners are planning 2020 home updates despite the coronavirus pandemic.



Pandemic-Proof Home Updates

Whether homeowners need budget-friendly renovations, air conditioner replacement services in Austin, TX, or professional remodeling for an aging home, projects like these help families weather COVID-19 and enjoy comfortable, convenient home lives.



RENOVATED WORK & LEARNING SPACES: As the coronavirus outbreak continues to call for remote workforces and virtual learning environments, Austinites are rethinking home offices and school spaces. Wall-mounted desks and closet nooks are ideal for small homes and tight budgets. With more significant investments, renovators can convert basements, garages and outbuildings into climate-controlled offices with space for desks, office equipment, conference tables and homeschool centers.



HOME GYM & EXERCISE ROOMS: As Texas navigates its latest coronavirus spike, many Austin-Round Rock residents are rethinking gym memberships. To avoid the risk of shared equipment and germy gatherings, workout enthusiasts are getting creative with home exercise. Canceled gym memberships free up extra cash to put toward weight training rooms, walk-in closet yoga spaces, treadmill nooks or basement gyms with kids' play areas.



INDOOR CLIMATE UPGRADES: All the ceiling and box fans in South Texas can't hold a candle to high-efficiency air conditioning systems. Before the pandemic, it was easier for homeowners to put off air conditioner replacement services in Austin, TX. These days, families know high-efficiency AC and air quality equipment is a must for sheltering in place. As an "essential" business focused on keeping families healthy and safe, Cool Experts provides summer heat pump and central air conditioner installation and replacement, along with air conditioner repair services in Round Rock, TX.



About Cool Experts

Staffed by skilled, trained technicians delivering total satisfaction with every service call, Cool Experts is Round Rock and Cedar Park's choice for dependable air conditioning advice. When five-star customer support is a No. 1 priority, Cool Experts' skilled craftspeople fit the bill. Working or learning from home this summer? The Austin-Round Rock HVAC team expedites AC repairs. Call 512.588.1452 for emergencies, routine cooling service or equipment installation estimates. For customer convenience, Cool Experts also offers easy online scheduling.