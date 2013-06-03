Summer Tune-Ups Vital for Air Conditioning in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- A defective air conditioning unit in Houston’s steamy summer environment can lead to an unpleasant, muggy indoor climate. House Pro Energy Solutions recognizes that regular maintenance is crucial to enjoying energy efficient, long lasting and reliable air conditioning in Houston, Texas. In an attempt to spare local residents from an AC debacle this summer, House Pro is tuning-up air conditioners for only $49.



The tune-up consists of a detailed15-point inspection which encompasses an inspection of the electrical connections, air filters, refrigerant levels and equipment. The AC’s safety controls are also examined, as well as the lubrication of the fan motors, blades and more. This complete air conditioning service attends to the major factors that result in a faulty AC.



House Pro advises that customers set up two regular maintenance appointments every year to ensure a smooth operating cooling system and to lessen the odds of an air conditioning overhaul in the future. AC in Houston is frequently exhausted to fight escalating temperatures, so arranging a quick tune-up is significantly important during the months of summer. By simply paying $49, customers can avoid the need for extensive AC repair. Eighty to 90 percent of air conditioning breakdowns are blamed by a lack of sufficient maintenance.



Sometimes, the unit can require more than a brief tune-up. House Pro is highly experienced at air conditioning repair Houston TX. Their expert technicians give a free diagnosis and price estimate before addressing the problem. If a new system is necessary, they offer 0 percent financing to help keep their valued customers cool this summer.



Air conditioning may be House Pro’s specialty, but the energy solution professionals provide more than just AC units. Their expertise covers cost effective and cutting edge insulation, lighting options, air duct sealing and heating systems all constructed to save homeowners money and assist the environment.



For more information about air conditioning repair and service in the greater Houston area, call HousePro at 832-850-2117 or visit the HousePro website at www.ac-Houston.com.



About HousePro

HousePro has served Houston and surrounding communities for more than 12 years with comprehensive HVAC system installation, service and repair. Technicians are on-call 24-hours, with emergency service available within two hours.



Address: 2210 Dorrington #304, Houston Tx 77030. Phone: 832-850-2117



