Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- The new Summerlin Homes development is officially open and offering 20 new homes Evans GA residents can move into nearly immediately. Summerlin Homes offers both finished homes and new construction options for potential homeowners. The Summerlin community offers children access to Greenbrier Elementary School, Greenbrier Middle School and Greenbrier High School.



Each of the upscale homes features a fireplace, gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors. Outside, each unit features an automatic front/back sprinkler system and fresh sod in each front yard. The neighborhood features extensive streetlights and sidewalks for easy jogging and walking access. All new homes in Evans require new underground utilities. The lines in Summerlin have all been laid carefully to match the layout of the neighborhood, allowing for easy emergency utility access.



In addition to newly laid utilities, the new covenant at Summerlin offers homeowners an opportunity to upkeep the property values of the neighborhood starting with the day of purchase. The Summerlin homeowners association (HOA) gives owners the power to see their neighborhood continue to grow in value and ascetic beauty. All homeowners in Summerlin qualify for membership in the new Summerlin HOA.



Bill Beazley Homes is working to place families into all of these new units as swiftly as possible. They are available daily to show individual units and can provide information, floor plans, tours and photographs of most properties in the Summerlin neighborhood. The Bill Beazley Homes website has all eight floor plans for the New Homes Evans GA is receiving with the Summerlin development. Currently, Bill Beazley Homes is offering $3000 in closing costs for new homeowners.



To learn more about the Summerlin Neighborhood in Evans GA please visit the Bill Beazley Homes website at: www.BillBeazleyHomes.com



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley has been building new homes in the Augusta, Georgia, area since 1976. The primary focus of the company is to build premium quality homes offering superior value for the homeowner. The overriding goal of Bill Beazley Homes is customer satisfaction and this goal is achieved by careful attention to detail and prompt warranty service. The high standards we have established can be credited to our supervisors, staff, trade contractors and suppliers.



Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon Area, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



Bill Beazley Homes

7009 Evans Town Center Boulevard

Evans, GA 30809

(706) 863-4888