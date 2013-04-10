Summerville Orthodontist, Dr. Britt Reagin, to Donate $1750 to Community-Chosen Schools

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Already known for his regular outreach to the local community, Summerville Orthodontist, Dr. Britt Reagin, has announced his latest plans to give cash donations of up to $1000 to three Summerville-area schools.



By opening voting to local residents, the community-at-large has a rare opportunity to choose three schools to receive either $1000, $500 or $250. With voting open until April 30th, each member of the community is urged to act soon to make their voice heard.



“The spark for this campaign came me after reviewing the donations made to schools over the past year. Many campaigns were launched by parents and the financial need in the local school system became obvious,” says Dr. Reagin, who owns Reagin Orthodontics.



Continuing, “This inspired me to put forward some money so that students, parents and local groups could mobilize and help their schools earn a donation. I want to help cast light on a worthwhile cause while simultaneously motivating other businesses in the community to enact similar actions.”



Social media is Dr. Reagin’s publicity vehicle of choice due to its ease of access and high adoption rates in the local area.



Voting is easy; simply visit the practice’s Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/ReaginOrthodontics) and select your school by clicking the ‘Supporting Schools- Vote Here’ icon.



When voting closes on April 30th, the three schools with the most votes will enter a final round, where one will be drawn to win a $1,000 donation. The second-drawn school receives $500, and the third $250.



“I highly value on own education and want to make a difference to the futures of others. By involving the local community I believe we can strengthen our spirit and do good collectively. Cast your votes now!” Dr. Reagin adds.



About Dr. Reagin

Dr. Reagin began his higher education in South Carolina, receiving his Bachelor of Science from the College of Charleston in 1998. In 2003, he graduated in the top of his dental school class from the Medical University of South Carolina where he was awarded as an Annual Scholar. He obtained his Orthodontic certificate and master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Beyond Dr. Reagin’s formal education, his commitment to academics and research has been rewarded several times with multiple publications in a number of scientific journals.



As your orthodontist, Dr. Reagin’s goals are to provide excellent results in a comfortable and caring atmosphere. Through the course of your treatment you will become aware of his attention to detail with your individual treatment and his concern for your specific needs.



Dr. Reagin and his wife, Greer, have two sons, Hughston and Harrison, and a daughter, Campbell. In his spare time, Dr. Reagin enjoys spending time with his family, college sports and the outdoors.