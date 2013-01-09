Summit Getaway Announces Free Educational Ski Tours Through the Winter Season This 2013

Breckenridge, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Summit Getaway, offering convenient Breckenridge lodging in Colorado, announces a free educational ski tour through this winter season 2013. Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is debuting its Ski with a Ranger program that kicks off this winter season, with free tours Breckenridge Ski Resort. The 12 volunteer rangers distributed to give the free tours are specially trained in local ecology. Visitors of the tour will learn new and exciting things including what snow creates the best powder, what animals leave snow tracks between the slopes and history of the town. The tours will take place every Friday at 11 am. Guests of the tour should have proper equipment, lift tickets and intermediate ability level. For more information on the tour, call 1-866-754-2725.



“The program is now in its fifth season, and the participation increases every year,” said Sarah Slaton, program manager for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. “We offer this tour for free because it so rewarding and educational — our mission statement is to educate and promote stewardship in the national forest and there's no more direct way to accomplish that than to connect with it in this way: Learn about it, see it, be in it and appreciate it,” Slaton said. “This is as one-with-nature a person could be.”



Dan Schroder, a volunteer ranger at Breckenridge Ski Resort, is required to go through an entire training day, where he will learn about local history, ecology and snow science. “I found a lull in my winter and decided I could better serve my community if I was out engaging with recreators,” he said. The tour educates people on how people came through the Blue River Valley as trappers and miners early on. Progressing through the timeline of the history of Breckenridge, the tour ends up with a discussion on the emergence of the ski industry and how it has affected the community.



About Breckenridge Mountain Lodge

Breckenridge Mountain Lodge in Colorado is close walking distance to everything in town, including the grocery store, pharmacy and local post office. Perfect for a quiet retreat into the Rocky Mountains, there is no heavy traffic, or noise from neighbors or other visitors to the site. Apartments and Condos offered by Summit Getaway are freshly cleaned and provide appliances including a refrigerator, oven, microwave and more. Spend a week vacation with some of the best 1 and 2-bedroom apartments Summit Getaway has to offer. With the free educational tours, Breckenridge is the centerpiece of Colorado skiing.



For more information on ski vacation deals in Breckenridge, visit http://www.officialbreckenridgelodging.com/.