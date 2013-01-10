Summit Pointe Accommodates Flexible Meeting and Event Space

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Summit Pointe Conference & Events Center offers a unique multifunctional meeting & event facilities ideal for business meetings, weddings, corporate training, smaller conferences and other social events. For more details, logon to http://www.summite-pointe.com or contact customer care support.



For any business meeting to be successful, it requires courteous atmosphere and ambiance. Due to this reason, business organizations do conduct annual meetings or business meetings at luxurious meeting venues. For large scale meetings and wedding parties, organizations look for bigger venues with all necessary amenities and facilities available at one point of source. With the growing demand from the market, today there are good number of hotels and meeting venues offering luxurious meeting spaces with accommodation. Therefore selection of meeting venues makes big impact on the meeting success.



One of the essential prerequisite while selecting a meeting venue is the knowledge and professionalism of the venue. Many meeting spaces may provide perfect meeting room but they lack professionalism. To conduct effective and successful meetings, it requires good backend support from the service provider. Reputed meeting venues provide event managers who has years of experience in conducting business meetings. They know how to organize and manage things with available resources. Another important and essential aspect while selecting meeting venues is level of guests comfort. A comfortable surrounding with perfect seating arrangement leads to fruitful discussions and healthy participation in the meeting.



South Carolina has good number of meeting venues ideal for weddings and meetings. But very few of them can provide multifunctional facilities including meeting venues, board rooms, accommodations, catering etc. at one point of source. Reputed meeting venues provide comprehensive service including state of the art audio videos equipment, excellent interiors, wide range of meeting rooms with varied seating capacities, provides flexible meeting packages and menus, etc. A perfect meeting requires quality AV equipment and internet facility to access data from wide sources. Advancement of technology in communication systems making big difference among meeting venues as very few of them could able to update their AV equipments as per market demands.



The Summit Pointe Conference & Events Center provides perfect space to big meetings and events. For advance reservations or enquiries contact customer care support at 864-699-7866 or log on to http://www.summit-pointe.com and download informational PDF.



Media Contact:



Phone: 864-699-7866

URL: http://www.summit-pointe.com