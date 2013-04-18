Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- There are many popular wedding venues in South Carolina. Summit Pointe Conference and Event Center is noteworthy because of its convenient location, a flexible event space of over 19,000 square feet and warm hospitality and customer service. These factors make Summit Pointe a great venue for not just weddings but also conferences, ballroom parties and meetings.



“This is a great venue to host an engagement party, bridal showers, wedding, wedding reception or wedding dinner,” states the official website of the Event Center. The Event Services Management of Summit Pointe has been receiving a lot of appreciation and praise for assisting customers in organizing events and making any occasion memorable. The Event Center makes a good wedding location as it facilitates overnight guest stays at the award-winning Hampton Inn & Suites which comprises of 126 guest rooms.



The meeting rooms in Summit Pointe can accommodate groups from 10 to 600, providing space for registration and greeting. The in-house catering team at the Event Center is dedicated to assisting customers to plan the catering menus that meet their needs. The Catering menus range from plated dinners to scrumptious buffets. People planning to organize a meeting would look forward to expecting a few things at the venue, including a team of professionals to assist them with the planning and coordination.



The Summit 805 Event space is the main highlight of the Event center and is inspired from the famous coast of South Carolina. The well decorated event space distinctively features wood floors and artworks of scenes from Charleston and Hilton Head. Summit 805 houses a lounge area, two dining areas, and an elegant covered patio. The Event Center is committed to catering all needs of customers and exceeding their expectations with quality services. Visit www.summit-pointe.com to learn more about the Event center, the event spaces offered, its services and to download the Center Informational PDF.



About Summit Pointe

The Summit Pointe Conference & Events Center is located off Interstate 26 to the West of Spartanburg. The Center is close to the Westgate Mall and neighbors the prominent Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel. The Conference Center has a reputation for being satisfyingly hospitable, owing to a professional team of employees catering to all needs of the guests. The Event Center also supports Green Initiatives and promises affordability for all their services.



Media Contact



Meghan Wright

Summit Pointe Conference & Events Center

Western Spartanburg, South Carolina

Phone: 877-477-0477 (Toll free), 864-699-7866

Email :meghan.wright@pinnhospitality.com

Facebook: Summit Pointe Conference & Event Center

Twitter: Follow @SummitPointe805

Web: http://www.summit-pointe.com/