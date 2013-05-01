Summit Pointe Offers an Elegant and Classy Atmosphere to Host Any Special Event

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Summit Pointe is a top Conference & Events Center which offers services catering to any specific event. Based towards the west side of Spartanburg, South Carolina, this event center can be chosen as a perfect destination for all special occasions like weddings, conferences, business meetings and lot more. Summit Pointe offers luxurious and elegant service arrangements spread over 19,000 square feet which will certainly go beyond customer’s expectations.



The owner of Summit Pointe says, “The meeting rooms in Summit Pointe arranged for any special occasion can hold people or groups from 10-600 very easily”. Summit Pointe can be a perfect venue for organizing or hosting special events like weddings, bridal showers, birthday parties, company celebrations, fundraiser, engagement parties or dinners, awards ceremony, gala, reunion and wedding reception, in a great manner.



This event center always tries to create an event atmosphere that can be cherished for ever. The center owner states, “We designs unique wedding themes based on the type of customer requirements”. The event center appoints attentive and experienced staff to deal with all types of customer requirements on their special days.



Summit Pointe provides customized and elegant wedding arrangements. The Events Services Manager in Summit Pointe collaborates with customers and sets up the venue as preferred by customers. This event center also suggests preferred vendors for gifts, designers, decorations, cakes, caterers, florists, linen and event rental. Customized wedding menus are offered by the Pinnacle Catering team. Apart from offering a good wedding location, Summit Pointe will be an apt choice to host business meetings, conferences, seminars or training activities with the highest degree of professionalism and knowledge. Customers can block specific dates or event space in advance by signing the specific booking agreement and remitting the initial deposit amount. This event center offers multiple packages based on events within the budget line of the customers. To read about the special event services and book the same, visit www.summit-pointe.com



